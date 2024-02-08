comscore Woman loses control of moped, hits parked car in downtown Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman loses control of moped, hits parked car in downtown Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A woman in her 30s was critically injured and taken to a trauma center this afternoon.

According to an Emergency Medical Services report, the woman was on a moped that lost control and hit a parked car on Fort Street Mall and South Beretania Street at approximately 5:23 p.m. Paramedics administered advanced life support to the victim before she was taken to the trauma center.

It is unclear if she was driving the moped when it hit the parked car, the report said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man critically injured in single-car crash near Sandy Beach

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up