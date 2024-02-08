Woman loses control of moped, hits parked car in downtown Honolulu

A woman in her 30s was critically injured and taken to a trauma center this afternoon.

According to an Emergency Medical Services report, the woman was on a moped that lost control and hit a parked car on Fort Street Mall and South Beretania Street at approximately 5:23 p.m. Paramedics administered advanced life support to the victim before she was taken to the trauma center.

It is unclear if she was driving the moped when it hit the parked car, the report said.