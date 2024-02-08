Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Hawaii Public Utilities Commission on Monday declined to raise the rate for energy exports under a grid balancing program. A Page A1 story Wednesday said the PUC decision was pending.

>> The business Odyssey Nature Japan was misidentified as Odyssey Japan in a Page A8 story Tuesday.