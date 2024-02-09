Kauai man, 70, in mobility scooter struck by pickup truck

Kauai police are investigating a collision Thursday in Lihue that sent a man in an electric mobility scooter to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kauai Police Department said at about 11:45 a.m., a 2016 Ford truck turning from Rice Street onto Kalena Street struck a man in a mobility scooter as he was crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The victim, a 70-year-old man from Lihue, was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police said Friday that he remained at the hospital in stable condition.

The pickup truck driver, a 36-year-old woman from Lihue, was not injured.

Police arrested her on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury, and released her pending investigation.

Witnesses are urged to call Officer Himongala at 808-241-1617. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, online at cskauai.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.