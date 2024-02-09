comscore Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes Hawaii island; no tsunami expected | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes Hawaii island; no tsunami expected

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 am
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck this morning just off the Kau coast of Hawaii island, but did not generate a tsunami, authorities said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake hit 10:07 a.m. and was centered 3.3 miles southeast of Naalehu.

While no tsunami is expected, many areas “may have experienced strong shaking,” PTWC said.

Shaking was felt throughout Oahu.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

