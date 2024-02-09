Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes Hawaii island; no tsunami expected

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck this morning just off the Kau coast of Hawaii island, but did not generate a tsunami, authorities said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake hit 10:07 a.m. and was centered 3.3 miles southeast of Naalehu.

While no tsunami is expected, many areas “may have experienced strong shaking,” PTWC said.

Shaking was felt throughout Oahu.

