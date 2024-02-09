No. 3 Hawaii volleyball team sweeps No. 5 Stanford

Spyros Chakas gave a season-high SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 8,930 something to remember with 23 kills in 30 swings to lead No. 3 Hawaii to a 27-25, 25-7, 25-20 sweep of No. 5 Stanford tonight.

Chakas hit a career-high .733 for the Rainbow Warriors (10-1), who were nearly flawless over the final two sets to close out the Cardinal (7-3) in impressive fashion.

Alaka’i Todd added nine kills and hit .600 for Hawaii, which committed only three hitting errors in the match.

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal had the offensive dialed in, closing with 33 assists, two aces, two digs and two blocks.

Chakas put down 21 kills in 26 swings before he was blocked for his first error to pull Stanford to 19-17 in the third set.

Rosenthal went right back to him for a kill on his next set and Todd followed with a kill to put UH ahead 21-17.

UH ended the match when Chaz Galloway hammered an overpass onto the floor for his fifth kill to end it.

Alex Rottman had a team-high 10 kills for Stanford, which hadn’t lost the first set of a match all season until tonight.

Hawaii hit a season-best .594.

UH will have a week off before hosting Missouri S&T for matches Feb. 22-23.