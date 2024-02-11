Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 4-8, 2023

|For The Week Of Dec. 4-8
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-676A Kaulainahee Pl
|12/8/23
|$1,000,000
|99-190 Heleconia Pl
|12/8/23
|$1,500,000
|4410 Laakea St
|12/8/23
|$1,095,000
|Aina Haina
|5123 Palaole Pl
|12/6/23
|$5,550,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|3426 Ala Hinalo Pl
|12/8/23
|$943,900
|909 Ala Nanala St #1104
|12/4/23
|$345,000
|2977 Ala Ilima St #301
|12/4/23
|$399,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #805
|12/8/23
|$825,000
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #PH1
|12/8/23
|$1,124,000
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #PH2
|12/8/23
|$1,375,000
|88 Piikoi St #2106
|12/4/23
|$1,070,000
|620 Sheridan St #306
|12/8/23
|$329,000
|1416 Kapiolani Blvd #2203
|12/8/23
|$752,800
|419 A Atkinson Dr #1504
|12/7/23
|$450,000
|1631 Kapiolani Blvd #1602
|12/8/23
|$394,147
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-1133 Ahona St
|12/6/23
|$830,000
|91-158 Makalea St #18
|12/6/23
|$800,000
|91-446 Makalea St #106
|12/8/23
|$780,000
|91-3575 Kamolehonua St #806
|12/7/23
|$494,777
|91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #608
|12/7/23
|$435,000
|91-555 Papipi Rd
|12/4/23
|$770,000
|91-1076 Kaunolu St
|12/8/23
|$880,000
|91-1016 Huliau St #9C
|12/6/23
|$575,000
|91-1021 B Manaolana St #116
|12/7/23
|$660,000
|91-210 Kauoha Way
|12/7/23
|$993,000
|91-1043 Kekaiholo St
|12/4/23
|$850,000
|91-1040 Waikapuna St
|12/8/23
|$2,050,000
|460 Kamaaha Ave #9
|12/5/23
|$889,000
|91-1257 Kaikohola St #D98
|12/7/23
|$1,030,000
|91-5408 Kapolei Pkwy #36
|12/7/23
|$1,449,999
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8224
|12/8/23
|$998,000
|340 Awini Pl
|12/6/23
|$1,517,500
|963 Maniniholo St
|12/7/23
|$1,370,000
|531 Hahaione St #2 20A
|12/8/23
|$525,000
|499 Kealahou St #5
|12/6/23
|$1,830,000
|1429 Miloiki St
|12/7/23
|$851,000
|7524 Makaa St
|12/8/23
|$2,500,000
|Heeia
|46-130 Kiowai St #2715
|12/5/23
|$549,000
|46-269 Kahuhipa St #D202
|12/5/23
|$184,000
|Kahaluu
|47-459 A Ahuimanu Rd #47 459A
|12/8/23
|$830,000
|Kailua
|120 A Maluniu Ave
|12/6/23
|$1,170,000
|204 Kuulei Rd
|12/8/23
|$1,301,000
|Kakaako
|888 Kapiolani Blvd #1209
|12/4/23
|$1,500,000
|801 South St #2509
|12/4/23
|$460,000
|876 Curtis St #3907
|12/8/23
|$540,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #2903
|12/8/23
|$745,000
|909 Kapiolani Blvd #1605
|12/7/23
|$669,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #1803
|12/8/23
|$1,000,000
|Kalihi Valley
|1716 Kuikele St
|12/5/23
|$800,000
|Kaneohe
|45-428 Ihilani St
|12/8/23
|$1,725,000
|45-635 Nawahine Loop
|12/4/23
|$1,410,000
|Kapahulu
|3355 Duval St
|12/6/23
|$1,350,000
|3318 Esther St
|12/8/23
|$1,400,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #601
|12/7/23
|$490,000
|336 N Kuakini St #124
|12/5/23
|$455,000
|Makaha
|84-707 Kiana Pl #105C
|12/4/23
|$313,000
|84-965 Farrington Hwy #201
|12/4/23
|$290,000
|84-965 Farrington Hwy #305
|12/4/23
|$300,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-617 Palailai St
|12/8/23
|$885,000
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #702
|12/8/23
|$88,000
|1715 Fern St #202
|12/7/23
|$273,980
|1448 Young St #1106
|12/5/23
|$325,000
|1001 Wilder Ave #704
|12/7/23
|$597,200
|1309 Wilder Ave #1002
|12/7/23
|$421,000
|Manoa Valley
|120 Hanupaoa Pl #4
|12/6/23
|$2,175,000
|Mccully
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #2613
|12/6/23
|$484,500
|2724 Kahoaloha Ln #1207
|12/4/23
|$250,000
|581 Kamoku St #3306
|12/5/23
|$661,500
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-2031 Waikalani Pl #D605
|12/4/23
|$415,000
|95-269 Waikalani Dr #C406
|12/4/23
|$510,000
|95-337 Lonomea St
|12/6/23
|$875,000
|95-381 Lonomea St
|12/4/23
|$920,000
|95-1042 Moohele St #32
|12/4/23
|$1,275,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-082 Farrington Hwy
|12/7/23
|$750,000
|87-154 A Maipalaoa Rd
|12/6/23
|$775,000
|Nuuanu
|1200 Queen Emma St #2505
|12/7/23
|$877,500
|502 Captain Cook Ave #102
|12/8/23
|$382,000
|775 Kinalau Pl #903
|12/6/23
|$355,000
|3066 Booth Rd #3066
|12/6/23
|$1,500,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|4134 Koko Dr
|12/4/23
|$1,975,000
|2687 Gardenia St
|12/8/23
|$998,000
|Pearl City
|1512 Hoomoe Pl
|12/4/23
|$715,000
|1540 Hoonipo St
|12/6/23
|$950,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1910 Kaahumanu St #106
|12/8/23
|$975,000
|98-660 Moanalua Loop #174
|12/5/23
|$530,000
|98-099 Uao Pl #1907
|12/8/23
|$510,000
|98-1456 Hoohonua St
|12/4/23
|$780,000
|98-1282 B Hoohiki Pl #89
|12/7/23
|$445,360
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|2360 A Liliha St
|12/7/23
|$1,050,000
|1569 Alewa Dr
|12/6/23
|$800,600
|Wahiawa
|1600 Wilikina Dr #A711
|12/7/23
|$295,000
|1600 Wilikina Dr #C511
|12/7/23
|$285,000
|77 Karsten Dr #26H
|12/7/23
|$415,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4970 Kilauea Ave #206
|12/8/23
|$550,000
|Waialua
|67-228 Kuhi Pl
|12/7/23
|$860,000
|Waianae
|85-491 Waianae Valley Rd
|12/5/23
|$600,000
|86-222 Moekolu St
|12/6/23
|$680,000
|Waikiki
|2045 Kalakaua Ave #406
|12/8/23
|$660,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1809
|12/8/23
|$115,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1208
|12/5/23
|$720,000
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd #407A
|12/4/23
|$220,000
|1684 Ala Moana Blvd #753
|12/6/23
|$540,000
|1676 Ala Moana Blvd #106
|12/6/23
|$568,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #511
|12/7/23
|$324,900
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #719
|12/4/23
|$325,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #1705
|12/7/23
|$1,000,000
|454 Namahana St #202
|12/8/23
|$95,000
|2015 Ala Wai Blvd #4A
|12/6/23
|$573,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3620
|12/7/23
|$530,000
|435 Walina St #1002
|12/5/23
|$596,000
|2450 Prince Edward St #401A
|12/4/23
|$130,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #1007
|12/8/23
|$590,000
|2425 Kuhio Ave #209
|12/8/23
|$335,000
|236 Liliuokalani Ave #701
|12/7/23
|$290,000
|2410 Cleghorn St #1402
|12/4/23
|$440,000
|201 Ohua Ave #1010
|12/4/23
|$695,000
|2500 Kalakaua Ave #1206
|12/7/23
|$426,100
|2575 Kuhio Ave #901
|12/8/23
|$320,000
|240 Makee Rd #8B
|12/4/23
|$375,000
|Waipahu
|94-839 Lumiauau St #M103
|12/4/23
|$599,000
|94-376 Ana Ln
|12/8/23
|$500,000
|94-302 Paiwa St #413
|12/8/23
|$440,000
|94-362 Apowale St
|12/5/23
|$1,148,900
|94-011 Waipahu St #F318
|12/5/23
|$350,000
|94-673 Honowai St
|12/8/23
|$1,100,000
|94-1039 Lumiauau St
|12/5/23
|$593,400
|94-176 Kiaha Lp
|12/7/23
|$855,000
|94-1061 Anania Cir #35
|12/8/23
|$650,000
|94-1131 Kapukawai St
|12/6/23
|$1,087,000
|94-221 Hopoe Pl
|12/5/23
|$1,305,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Haleiwa
|66-929 Kaukonahua Rd
|12/6/23
|$306,050
|Nuuanu
|700 Richards St #6
|12/4/23
|$700,000
|Sand Island Access
|1301 Moonui St
|12/8/23
|$2,777,400
|Waikiki
|400 Hobron Ln #415
|12/8/23
|$203,000
|400 Hobron Ln #V4
|12/5/23
|$365,000
|400 Hobron Ln #P3B
|12/5/23
|$300,000
|377 Kaiolu St
|12/7/23
|$12,849,835
