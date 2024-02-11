comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 4-8, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 4-8, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:46 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
For The Week Of Dec. 4-8
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-676A Kaulainahee Pl 12/8/23 $1,000,000
99-190 Heleconia Pl 12/8/23 $1,500,000
4410 Laakea St 12/8/23 $1,095,000
Aina Haina    
5123 Palaole Pl 12/6/23 $5,550,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
3426 Ala Hinalo Pl 12/8/23 $943,900
909 Ala Nanala St #1104 12/4/23 $345,000
2977 Ala Ilima St #301 12/4/23 $399,000
Ala Moana    
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #805 12/8/23 $825,000
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #PH1 12/8/23 $1,124,000
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #PH2 12/8/23 $1,375,000
88 Piikoi St #2106 12/4/23 $1,070,000
620 Sheridan St #306 12/8/23 $329,000
1416 Kapiolani Blvd #2203 12/8/23 $752,800
419 A Atkinson Dr #1504 12/7/23 $450,000
1631 Kapiolani Blvd #1602 12/8/23 $394,147
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-1133 Ahona St 12/6/23 $830,000
91-158 Makalea St #18 12/6/23 $800,000
91-446 Makalea St #106 12/8/23 $780,000
91-3575 Kamolehonua St #806 12/7/23 $494,777
91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #608 12/7/23 $435,000
91-555 Papipi Rd 12/4/23 $770,000
91-1076 Kaunolu St 12/8/23 $880,000
91-1016 Huliau St #9C 12/6/23 $575,000
91-1021 B Manaolana St #116 12/7/23 $660,000
91-210 Kauoha Way 12/7/23 $993,000
91-1043 Kekaiholo St 12/4/23 $850,000
91-1040 Waikapuna St 12/8/23 $2,050,000
460 Kamaaha Ave #9 12/5/23 $889,000
91-1257 Kaikohola St #D98 12/7/23 $1,030,000
91-5408 Kapolei Pkwy #36 12/7/23 $1,449,999
Hawaii Kai    
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8224 12/8/23 $998,000
340 Awini Pl 12/6/23 $1,517,500
963 Maniniholo St 12/7/23 $1,370,000
531 Hahaione St #2 20A 12/8/23 $525,000
499 Kealahou St #5 12/6/23 $1,830,000
1429 Miloiki St 12/7/23 $851,000
7524 Makaa St 12/8/23 $2,500,000
Heeia    
46-130 Kiowai St #2715 12/5/23 $549,000
46-269 Kahuhipa St #D202 12/5/23 $184,000
Kahaluu    
47-459 A Ahuimanu Rd #47 459A 12/8/23 $830,000
Kailua    
120 A Maluniu Ave 12/6/23 $1,170,000
204 Kuulei Rd 12/8/23 $1,301,000
Kakaako    
888 Kapiolani Blvd #1209 12/4/23 $1,500,000
801 South St #2509 12/4/23 $460,000
876 Curtis St #3907 12/8/23 $540,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #2903 12/8/23 $745,000
909 Kapiolani Blvd #1605 12/7/23 $669,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #1803 12/8/23 $1,000,000
Kalihi Valley    
1716 Kuikele St 12/5/23 $800,000
Kaneohe    
45-428 Ihilani St 12/8/23 $1,725,000
45-635 Nawahine Loop 12/4/23 $1,410,000
Kapahulu    
3355 Duval St 12/6/23 $1,350,000
3318 Esther St 12/8/23 $1,400,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #601 12/7/23 $490,000
336 N Kuakini St #124 12/5/23 $455,000
Makaha    
84-707 Kiana Pl #105C 12/4/23 $313,000
84-965 Farrington Hwy #201 12/4/23 $290,000
84-965 Farrington Hwy #305 12/4/23 $300,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-617 Palailai St 12/8/23 $885,000
Makiki    
1750 Kalakaua Ave #702 12/8/23 $88,000
1715 Fern St #202 12/7/23 $273,980
1448 Young St #1106 12/5/23 $325,000
1001 Wilder Ave #704 12/7/23 $597,200
1309 Wilder Ave #1002 12/7/23 $421,000
Manoa Valley    
120 Hanupaoa Pl #4 12/6/23 $2,175,000
Mccully    
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #2613 12/6/23 $484,500
2724 Kahoaloha Ln #1207 12/4/23 $250,000
581 Kamoku St #3306 12/5/23 $661,500
Mililani, Waipio    
95-2031 Waikalani Pl #D605 12/4/23 $415,000
95-269 Waikalani Dr #C406 12/4/23 $510,000
95-337 Lonomea St 12/6/23 $875,000
95-381 Lonomea St 12/4/23 $920,000
95-1042 Moohele St #32 12/4/23 $1,275,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-082 Farrington Hwy 12/7/23 $750,000
87-154 A Maipalaoa Rd 12/6/23 $775,000
Nuuanu    
1200 Queen Emma St #2505 12/7/23 $877,500
502 Captain Cook Ave #102 12/8/23 $382,000
775 Kinalau Pl #903 12/6/23 $355,000
3066 Booth Rd #3066 12/6/23 $1,500,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
4134 Koko Dr 12/4/23 $1,975,000
2687 Gardenia St 12/8/23 $998,000
Pearl City    
1512 Hoomoe Pl 12/4/23 $715,000
1540 Hoonipo St 12/6/23 $950,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1910 Kaahumanu St #106 12/8/23 $975,000
98-660 Moanalua Loop #174 12/5/23 $530,000
98-099 Uao Pl #1907 12/8/23 $510,000
98-1456 Hoohonua St 12/4/23 $780,000
98-1282 B Hoohiki Pl #89 12/7/23 $445,360
Puunui Alewa Heights    
2360 A Liliha St 12/7/23 $1,050,000
1569 Alewa Dr 12/6/23 $800,600
Wahiawa    
1600 Wilikina Dr #A711 12/7/23 $295,000
1600 Wilikina Dr #C511 12/7/23 $285,000
77 Karsten Dr #26H 12/7/23 $415,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4970 Kilauea Ave #206 12/8/23 $550,000
Waialua    
67-228 Kuhi Pl 12/7/23 $860,000
Waianae    
85-491 Waianae Valley Rd 12/5/23 $600,000
86-222 Moekolu St 12/6/23 $680,000
Waikiki    
2045 Kalakaua Ave #406 12/8/23 $660,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1809 12/8/23 $115,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1208 12/5/23 $720,000
1720 Ala Moana Blvd #407A 12/4/23 $220,000
1684 Ala Moana Blvd #753 12/6/23 $540,000
1676 Ala Moana Blvd #106 12/6/23 $568,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #511 12/7/23 $324,900
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #719 12/4/23 $325,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #1705 12/7/23 $1,000,000
454 Namahana St #202 12/8/23 $95,000
2015 Ala Wai Blvd #4A 12/6/23 $573,000
445 Seaside Ave #3620 12/7/23 $530,000
435 Walina St #1002 12/5/23 $596,000
2450 Prince Edward St #401A 12/4/23 $130,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #1007 12/8/23 $590,000
2425 Kuhio Ave #209 12/8/23 $335,000
236 Liliuokalani Ave #701 12/7/23 $290,000
2410 Cleghorn St #1402 12/4/23 $440,000
201 Ohua Ave #1010 12/4/23 $695,000
2500 Kalakaua Ave #1206 12/7/23 $426,100
2575 Kuhio Ave #901 12/8/23 $320,000
240 Makee Rd #8B 12/4/23 $375,000
Waipahu    
94-839 Lumiauau St #M103 12/4/23 $599,000
94-376 Ana Ln 12/8/23 $500,000
94-302 Paiwa St #413 12/8/23 $440,000
94-362 Apowale St 12/5/23 $1,148,900
94-011 Waipahu St #F318 12/5/23 $350,000
94-673 Honowai St 12/8/23 $1,100,000
94-1039 Lumiauau St 12/5/23 $593,400
94-176 Kiaha Lp 12/7/23 $855,000
94-1061 Anania Cir #35 12/8/23 $650,000
94-1131 Kapukawai St 12/6/23 $1,087,000
94-221 Hopoe Pl 12/5/23 $1,305,000
 
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Haleiwa    
66-929 Kaukonahua Rd 12/6/23 $306,050
Nuuanu    
700 Richards St #6 12/4/23 $700,000
Sand Island Access    
1301 Moonui St 12/8/23 $2,777,400
Waikiki    
400 Hobron Ln #415 12/8/23 $203,000
400 Hobron Ln #V4 12/5/23 $365,000
400 Hobron Ln #P3B 12/5/23 $300,000
377 Kaiolu St 12/7/23 $12,849,835
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaiian Electric ‘shift and save’ pilot program gets underway

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up