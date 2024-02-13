HPD issues Maile Amber alert for 2 missing boys

Honolulu police issued a Maile Amber Alert at 12:14 p.m. today for two boys who have been missing since Sunday and are believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information about William Wise-Puu, 11, and Raymond Wise-Puu, 10, are asked to call 911. They were last seen with their hanai father Shane Santos, 54, on Sunday at about 11:40 a.m., leaving a home in Kalihi, according to Honolulu police.

They may be traveling in a grey, 2001 Honda Odyssey with license plate number JSB-920.

“We believe that the children may be in danger,” read the Maile Amber Alert. “If seen call 911.”

Santos is 5-feet-9 inches, 320 pounds, with brown eyes, shaved gray hair and is of “local mix” ancestry. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

William Wise-Puu and Raymond Wise-Puu are also of “local mix” ancestry, police said. William is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Raymond Wise-Puu is 4-feet-6, 88 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts.

A Maile Amber Alert is a Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency / America’s Broadcast Emergency Response Alert is a “voluntary partnership between the four county police departments, Civil Defense, local broadcasters” and state agencies to “maximize the dissemination of public information” to help law enforcement find kids and their abductors in critical situations.

Broadcasters use the Emergency Alert System to air a “description of the abducted child and suspected abductor – the same concept used during severe weather emergencies,” according to the state.