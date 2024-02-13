Letter: Rooftop solar is a light in the dark for Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser’s Feb. 7 article “The Price of Solar” — on solar rates for customers who store solar power and send it to the grid only when the grid needs it most — missed some important points. Importantly, Hawaiian Electric’s claims of concern over rates for low- and moderate-income customers are disingenuous. It must be noted that this “cost shift from solar to nonsolar customers” myth that HECO is asserting can be traced to persistent public relations efforts by utility lobbying associations.

To be clear, repeated studies have shown rooftop solar provides a net benefit to all ratepayers and the public. Increasing deployment of solar and storage actually helps decrease costs for other ratepayers. If anything, it is HECO’s actions that clearly prioritize shareholders over the community. Utilities should encourage more people to adopt rooftop solar and batteries, not spread misinformation that discourages it. To help people and the climate, we need our lawmakers to pass House Bill 1687.

Sylvia Spalding

Waipahu

