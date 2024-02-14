comscore Injured hiker in 70s rescued from Koko Head trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Injured hiker in 70s rescued from Koko Head trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker from the Koko Head Crater Trail this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:13 p.m. for a woman in her 70s who suffered an injury and couldn’t descend the trail on her own.

HFD responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 1:20 p.m. and went to the hiker’s location by foot, while a second unit secured a nearby landing zone. HFD responders arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:33 p.m., where they did a medical assessment and provided basic life support to the hiker.

The hiker was airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the nearby landing zone. Emergency Medical Services personnel took over the hiker’s medical care at 1:56 p.m.

