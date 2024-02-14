Injured hiker in 70s rescued from Koko Head trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker from the Koko Head Crater Trail this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:13 p.m. for a woman in her 70s who suffered an injury and couldn’t descend the trail on her own.
HFD responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 1:20 p.m. and went to the hiker’s location by foot, while a second unit secured a nearby landing zone. HFD responders arrived at the hiker’s location at 1:33 p.m., where they did a medical assessment and provided basic life support to the hiker.
The hiker was airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the nearby landing zone. Emergency Medical Services personnel took over the hiker’s medical care at 1:56 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.