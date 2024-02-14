comscore Letter: Bear the cost or bear the risks of invasive species | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Bear the cost or bear the risks of invasive species

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2011 Coqui frogs are seen at the state Department of Agriculture.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2011

    Coqui frogs are seen at the state Department of Agriculture.

I read that one big reason to block the bills attempting to act against invasive species is the cost (“Bills propose stronger action on invasive species,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 11). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Limit monster home occupants, not rooms

Scroll Up