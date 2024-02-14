Letter: Bear the cost or bear the risks of invasive species

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read that one big reason to block the bills attempting to act against invasive species is the cost (“Bills propose stronger action on invasive species,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 11). Would the state not pay $130 million plus $30 million a year (or triple that) to not have any little fire ants, coqui frogs or rhinoceros beetles, and to restore the papaya, banana and flora that has been sundered?

Our currently expensive and tragic impacts will continue -— and more await if change is not made. Yes, it is expensive, but every business that imports a grain of soil or cargo of any kind that could carry pests should bear the cost of professional piece-by-piece inspection.

That is the real cost of bringing potted plants from cheaper sources, produce from afar, and building materials that can transport pests. Not doing so is to simply transfer that real cost to the general public in a diminished quality of life.

Empower the protective forces on land and rebuild those that protect against incoming danger. Many smarter island nations do so. Make it financially viable to grow or generate more here without competing with the cheapest labor in the world and no-cost importation. The costs could be offset by a more vibrant island economy.

M. Puakea Nogelmeier, Ph.D.

Kalihi

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter