Big Island woman charged for alleged abuse of her sons

The Hawaii County Prosecutor charged by information a 41-year-old Keaau woman today with three counts of abuse of a family or household member for allegedly abusing her two sons Monday morning in Papaikou.

The information, filed today in Hilo District Court, charged Holly White with attempted felony abuse of a family or household member for allegedly impeding the breathing of her 11-year-old son by blocking his nose and mouth.

She is also charged with two counts of felony abuse of a family or household member for allegedly physically abusing her two sons, ages 11 and 9, in the presence of a family or household member who is younger than 14.

White made her initial appearance Wednesday in Hilo District Court, where her bail was maintained at $65,000. She remains in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo.

On Monday, police responded to a welfare check call from a witness who saw a woman strike two young boys, placing one in a headlock near Mill Road in Papaikou.

The witness intervened, putting himself between the woman and the children until police arrived, police said.

White allegedly struck the two boys in the head with open-handed slaps, and also struck their heads with a slipper.

She allegedly put the 11-year-old in a headlock around his face, causing visible injury, police said.

The boys did not require medical attention.

Hawaii County police arrested White Monday for allegedly striking her sons. The boys were placed in protective custody for their safety, police said in a news release.

Child Welfare Services later placed them back with their legal guardian.

White has been convicted of 14 crimes, including two felonies — auto theft in 2022 and second-degree theft in 2012, and otherwise mostly misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor charges that include shoplifting and petty misdemeanor drug promotion in 2014.