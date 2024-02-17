‘Aggressive’ shark prompts warning signs at Nanakuli, Depots beach parks

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials warned this morning that an aggressive 8-10 foot tiger shark was seen feeding on a turtle 10 to 30 yards from shore between Nanakuli Beach Park and Depots Beach Park.
Shark warning signs have been posted at both beach Park.
Beachgoers were urged to stay out of the water, county officials said.
