Rainbow Wahine remain in Big West lead with win over UCSB

The largest crowd to attend a home Hawaii women’s basketball game in the Laura Beeman era got exactly what it wanted.

Daejah Phillips matched her season high with 22 points and Lily Wahinekapu scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half to lead the Rainbow Wahine to a 68-64 win over UC Santa Barbara tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,080 saw Hawaii (15-9, 12-3 Big West) hang onto first place in the conference and remain undefeated in BWC play at home.

Phillips, who surpassed 1,000 career points, had 17 in the first half as Hawaii trailed 32-27 at the break.

UH started the second half with an 11-0 run and led 48-47 entering the fourth quarter.

Imani Perez gave UH its largest lead at 64-53 before the Gauchos went on an 8-0 run.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. UCSB

UCSB had two 3-pointers to tie the game but missed both. Phillips made two free throws and Hawaii held on to win its ninth consecutive home game despite missing four straight free throws in the final minute.

The attendance beat the previous mark of 3,491 in the Beeman era, which happened in the 2015 season finale.

Hawaii will hit the road for a single game next Saturday at Long Beach State.