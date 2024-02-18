Firefighters rescue injured hiker from Maunalaha Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker this morning from the Maunalaha Trail in Makiki.

HFD responded to the incident with four units staffed with 12 personnel after receiving a 911 call about 10:11 a.m. reporting that a female hiker had become injured on the trial, according to a news release.

Firefighters hiked to the woman, who was approximately 20 minutes into the trail. They reached her at about 10:38 a.m. and after conducting a medical assessment determined that she needed to be flown out of the trail on Air 1. Once on the ground, her care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services, who took over about 11:17 a.m.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:

>>Bring your cell phone and ensure the battery is full. If you can, bring a back-up battery

>> Get information about the trail prior to hiking, and read and follow signage.

>> If you encounter challenges, stay put to reduce the chances of getting into further trouble.

>> Prior to hiking, notify someone about your hike location and destination