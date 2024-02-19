Police release photo of suspect in fatal stabbing in Keeaumoku area

Honolulu police today released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Keeaumoku area early Sunday that may have started after an argument between a woman and four men.

The suspect was described as a bald Asian male in his 30s or 40s and about 5 feet, 9 inches. He was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt or jacket and long pants when he fled on foot east on Makaloa Street in possession of a knife, police said Sunday. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

HPD Homicide Supervisor Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the stabbing happened around 5:30 a.m. near an “after-hours bar establishment,” and appeared to be “over a female” on Makaloa Street.

“During the course of the investigation, additional witnesses were located and reported that the suspect was with a female when they met the three victims outside,” according to police. “They allegedly all walked in together, when an argument ensued. The three victims started physically assaulting the suspect who then brandished a knife and stabbed them.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded and reported treating three patients who suffered apparent stab wounds.

Thoemmes said a 25-year-old male and a 26-year-old male were injured. She said the three victims were taken to The Queen’s Medical Center, where the 28-year-old male “later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.” The victim’s identity was not immediately released. She said the other victims were treated and released.

Thoemmes said the victims knew each other, but the attacker is not known.