Woman, 50s, hospitalized after hitting guardrail near Pearl Harbor

A woman in her 50s was in serious condition after crashing her car into a guardrail on Kamehameha Highway near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam today.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said that a 911 caller at 10:54 a.m. reported the vehicle collision on the highway in the Honolulu airport area.

HFD sent four units staffed with 14 personnel, who “stabilized the vehicle and used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the occupant and transferred medical care to the Emergency Services Department at 11:16 a.m.,” according to a news release.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Service said paramedics responded to the crash just outside of Pearl Harbor-Hickam at about 11 a.m., treated the woman and took her to the hospital in serious condition.

The car had apparently crashed into the guardrail and flipped onto its side, EMS said.