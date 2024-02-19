A quick, simple meal

When it comes to matzo brei (rhymes with fry), preferences run deep. Do you like yours salty and peppery, with crispy edges, or softer and sweeter, served with a drizzle of syrup or shower of powdered sugar? This version leans savory, dotted with pockets of creamy feta and dill, but a slick of hot honey added at the end is a nod to the sweeter — albeit spicier — side. Serve it for breakfast, lunch or dinner, during Passover and beyond. It’s a quick, satisfying meal with verve to spare.
Matzo Brei With Hot Honey and Feta
Ingredients:
• 2 sheets matzo
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 2 ounces feta (about 1/4 cup), crumbled, plus more for garnish
• 4 large eggs, beaten with 1 tablespoon water
• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• Hot honey, as needed (or use regular honey and a pinch of red-pepper flakes)
• 1 to 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill (or another soft herb such as mint, parsley, chives or basil)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.