A quick, simple meal

When it comes to matzo brei (rhymes with fry), preferences run deep. Do you like yours salty and peppery, with crispy edges, or softer and sweeter, served with a drizzle of syrup or shower of powdered sugar? This version leans savory, dotted with pockets of creamy feta and dill, but a slick of hot honey added at the end is a nod to the sweeter — albeit spicier — side. Serve it for breakfast, lunch or dinner, during Passover and beyond. It’s a quick, satisfying meal with verve to spare.

Matzo Brei With Hot Honey and Feta

Ingredients:

• 2 sheets matzo

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 2 ounces feta (about 1/4 cup), crumbled, plus more for garnish

• 4 large eggs, beaten with 1 tablespoon water

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• Hot honey, as needed (or use regular honey and a pinch of red-pepper flakes)

• 1 to 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill (or another soft herb such as mint, parsley, chives or basil)