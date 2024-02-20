comscore Ohtani takes live batting practice in latest step after surgery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ohtani takes live batting practice in latest step after surgery

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 7:04 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani participates in spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, on Monday.

    Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani participates in spring training baseball workouts at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, on Monday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. >> Shohei Ohtani took live batting practice with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this spring training as he recovers from elbow surgery.

The Dodgers posted video on social media Monday of the two-time AL MVP homering.

Ohtani signed a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers after spending his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels

The two-way player won’t be pitching this season after right elbow surgery in September, but he’s hoping to be ready for the start of the season as a hitter.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Ohtani won’t play in the Dodgers’ Cactus League opener Thursday against San Diego.

The Dodgers open the season March 20 against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

Ohtani, 29, batted .304 in 135 games last season and led the AL in homers (44), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654), OPS (1.066) and total bases (325) while winning his second MVP award.

He also was voted MVP in 2021 and finished second in 2022.

Looking Back

