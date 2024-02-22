comscore Firefighters extinguish overnight blaze at Manoa home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters extinguish overnight blaze at Manoa home

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu firefighters put out an early-morning fire at a single-story home in Manoa, with no reports of injuries.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:08 a.m. for a fire near 2402 E. Manoa Road. Eleven units with about 43 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 3:12 a.m. to find heavy smoke emanating from the home.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:32 a.m. and extinguished it just before 5 a.m.

After conducting a search, firefighters confirmed no one was home during the fire. There were no reports of injuries.

HFD will conduct an investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire, along with estimated damages. An update will be provided once the information is available.

