Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Honolulu Hale is being lit up in blue and yellow from sunset today through sunrise Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of their sovereign territory.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who requested the illumination, said in a written statement: “As Mayor of Honolulu, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine on this solemn occasion, commemorating the second anniversary of Russia’s unwarranted aggression.

“The City and County of Honolulu condemns such acts of violence and oppression. In a show of support, we will illuminate our Honolulu Hale in the vibrant colors of blue and yellow, symbolizing our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people in their pursuit of peace and sovereignty.

“Together, let us uphold the principles of democracy and justice for all nations.”