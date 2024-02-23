comscore Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu Hale is being lit up in blue and yellow from sunset today through sunrise Sunday to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of their sovereign territory.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who requested the illumination, said in a written statement: “As Mayor of Honolulu, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine on this solemn occasion, commemorating the second anniversary of Russia’s unwarranted aggression.

“The City and County of Honolulu condemns such acts of violence and oppression. In a show of support, we will illuminate our Honolulu Hale in the vibrant colors of blue and yellow, symbolizing our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people in their pursuit of peace and sovereignty.

“Together, let us uphold the principles of democracy and justice for all nations.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
7 farm workers in van, 1 pickup driver killed in head-on crash in California

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up