Injured hiker airlifted from Maili trail

Honolulu firefighters airlifted an injured man in his 40s this afternoon from a Maili trail.

Six Honolulu Fire Department units with 15 personnel responded to the 1:35 p.m. call for an injured hiker on the Maili Pillbox Trail.

The man reportedly suffered an injury, and could not return to the trailhead on his own, HFD said in a news release.

The first unit established command and went on foot to the hiker’s location arriving at 1:53 p.m. HFD personnel performed a medical assessment and provided basic life support.

Meanwhile, a second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

Air 1 transported rescue personnel to the hiker and prepared him for an airlift operation.

He was taken by helicopter to the landing zone. HFD transferred his care to Emergency Medical Services at 2:24 p.m.