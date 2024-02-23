Letter: Civil rights complaint threatens UH mission

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some University of Hawaii-Manoa students, including the director of Jewish student group Hillel Hawaii, have filed a federal complaint claiming folks protesting Israeli violence against Palestinians are making the campus “unsafe and hostile” to Jewish students (“Complaint alleges antisemitic rhetoric on UH-Manoa campus” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19) . Read more

Some University of Hawaii-Manoa students, including the director of Jewish student group Hillel Hawaii, have filed a federal complaint claiming folks protesting Israeli violence against Palestinians are making the campus “unsafe and hostile” to Jewish students (“Complaint alleges antisemitic rhetoric on UH-Manoa campus” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19).

I have my doubts. Perhaps because I am Jewish and taught at Manoa for 50 years without seeing much, if any, antisemitism or hearing of anybody being demeaned for being Jewish.

But recently came the horrific Hamas attack on Israel, followed by the massively brutal Israeli response. To counter criticism, the pro-Israeli lobby has equated anti-Zionism with antisemitism, while ignoring how different the two are.

In a university setting, attempts to suppress freedom of speech are especially dangerous. At a most critical time, this federal complaint threatens the vital UH mission of exploring difficult truths about policies and values.

Noel Kent

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter