comscore Man, 23, hospitalized after assault at Waipahu park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 23, hospitalized after assault at Waipahu park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent assault at Waipahu District Park Sunday night that left a man hospitalized.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the park.

EMS found a 23-year-old man with injuries to his head and abdomen after he was apparently assaulted with a baton and knife.

Paramedics stabilized the man and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time. No description of a suspect or suspects has been released, and no further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
State recruits survivor of 1,000-foot fall from Koolaus for hiking safety PSA

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up