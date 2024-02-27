Man, 23, hospitalized after assault at Waipahu park

Honolulu police are investigating an apparent assault at Waipahu District Park Sunday night that left a man hospitalized.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the park.
EMS found a 23-year-old man with injuries to his head and abdomen after he was apparently assaulted with a baton and knife.
Paramedics stabilized the man and took him to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time. No description of a suspect or suspects has been released, and no further information was provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
