2 kupuna, 70s, struck by vehicle while walking in Hawaii Kai

Two women in their 70s suffered serious injuries this morning after being struck by a vehicle during their morning walk in Hawaii Kai.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded at about 7:35 a.m. to the scene at Keahole Place and Hawaii Kai Drive. Paramedics treated two women, both aged 71, with serious leg and hip injuries.

Both women were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The collision happened just about one hour after three pedestrians in their 70s and 80s were also struck by a car at Ala Moana Boulevard and Queen Street. The three were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No further information was provided.