3 pedestrians seriously injured in Ala Moana area collision

Three pedestrians were seriously injured when they were struck by a motor vehicle on Ala Moana Boulevard this morning.

The collision occurred at 6:26 a.m. at 1288 Ala Moana Blvd. at the intersection with Queen Street, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics responding to the scene treated three women — one aged 85 and two aged 78 — and transported them to the hospital in serious condition.