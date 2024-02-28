Male suspect pushed man, 55, in front of city bus

Honolulu police are still searching for a male suspect that allegedly shoved a 55-year-old man in front of a city bus Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a serious injury.

The incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the Ala Moana area.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at Piikoi Street and administered life support to the victim, who suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

Honolulu police have opened up a case of attempted, second-degree murder, but have not yet arrested a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.