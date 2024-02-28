comscore Tandem motorcyclists injured after hitting vehicle in Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tandem motorcyclists injured after hitting vehicle in Kailua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:37 pm
A man and woman, both in their 30s, suffered multiple injuries after they hit another vehicle while riding tandem on a motorcycle early Wednesday morning in Kailua.

Honolulu Emergency Services paramedics responded to the scene at Auloa Rd. and Kalanianaole Highway at around 6:50 p.m. Both patients, a 32-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were thrown at least 30 feet from the motorcycle, according to an EMS report.

Both patients were taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

