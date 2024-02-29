UH football schedule features UCLA, Washington State, Boise State

UCLA, Washington State and Boise State will be the marquee opponents on the University of Hawaii football team’s 2024 schedule.

UH today announced the dates of this coming season’s games.

The Rainbow Warriors will not use the NCAA exemption that allows them to play 13 regular-season games. The Warriors will play 12 games, opening against Delaware State on Aug. 24 at the Ching Complex on the Manoa campus.

Seven of the games will be against Mountain West teams. UH usually plays eight of the 12 Mountain West teams each year. But with 10 teams leaving the Pac-12 this summer, the remaining schools — Washington State and Oregon State — have become scheduling partners with the Mountain West. Washington State replaces MWC member San Jose State on UH’s schedule. The UH-WSU game will not count toward the Mountain West standings.

UCLA, which is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, will play UH on Aug. 31. The Warriors will play Boise State for the first time since 2020.

For the first time since 2007, the Warriors will play two FCS teams. Only one of the games against Delaware State and Northern Iowa counts toward the bowl-eligibility minimum of a .500 record.

Aug. 24 — Delaware State

Aug. 31 — UCLA

Sept. 14 — At Sam Houston

Sept. 21 — Northern Iowa

Oct. 5 — At San Diego State

Oct. 12 — Boise State

Oct. 19 — At Washington State

Oct. 26 — Nevada

Nov. 2 — At Fresno State

Nov. 9 — UNLV

Nov. 16 — At Utah State

Nov. 30 — New Mexico

