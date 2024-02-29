comscore UH football schedule features UCLA, Washington State, Boise State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

UH football schedule features UCLA, Washington State, Boise State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang observed the action during Sunday’s spring scrimmage at the Ching Complex.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang observed the action during Sunday’s spring scrimmage at the Ching Complex.

UCLA, Washington State and Boise State will be the marquee opponents on the University of Hawaii football team’s 2024 schedule.

UH today announced the dates of this coming season’s games.

The Rainbow Warriors will not use the NCAA exemption that allows them to play 13 regular-season games. The Warriors will play 12 games, opening against Delaware State on Aug. 24 at the Ching Complex on the Manoa campus.

Seven of the games will be against Mountain West teams. UH usually plays eight of the 12 Mountain West teams each year. But with 10 teams leaving the Pac-12 this summer, the remaining schools — Washington State and Oregon State — have become scheduling partners with the Mountain West. Washington State replaces MWC member San Jose State on UH’s schedule. The UH-WSU game will not count toward the Mountain West standings.

UCLA, which is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, will play UH on Aug. 31. The Warriors will play Boise State for the first time since 2020.

For the first time since 2007, the Warriors will play two FCS teams. Only one of the games against Delaware State and Northern Iowa counts toward the bowl-eligibility minimum of a .500 record.

Aug. 24 — Delaware State

Aug. 31 — UCLA

Sept. 14 — At Sam Houston

Sept. 21 — Northern Iowa

Oct. 5 — At San Diego State

Oct. 12 — Boise State

Oct. 19 — At Washington State

Oct. 26 — Nevada

Nov. 2 — At Fresno State

Nov. 9 — UNLV

Nov. 16 — At Utah State

Nov. 30 — New Mexico

--
More UH football coverage

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
HFD: Liliha home fire was intentionally set

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up