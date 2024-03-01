comscore Man, 29, charged with pushing man in front of bus in Ala Moana | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 29, charged with pushing man in front of bus in Ala Moana

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 pm
A 29-year-old man has been charged with assault for allegedly shoving a 55-year-old man in front of a moving city bus about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in Ala Moana, causing substantial bodily injury.

Benjamin Kekoa Mahi Castillon was arrested at 6:54 a.m. Thursday and charged with two counts of second-degree assault. His bail was set at $25,000.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded Tuesday to the scene at Piikoi Street and administered life support to the victim, who suffered head injuries. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

