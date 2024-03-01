Letter: Beware GOP’s slippery slope on birth control

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham recently repeated the tired accusation that Democrats support abortion right up to the moment of birth.

He accused Hillary Clinton of lying when she warned that birth control would be next on the Republican agenda. With great earnestness, he insisted that Republicans would never limit birth control as long as it is legal and safe.

Safe and legal? Why does that remind me of mifepristone, the abortion pill that has been deemed “safe and legal” for decades?

Despite FDA approval and much research, a federal judge in Texas ruled the drug is not safe and should be restricted. Be warned.

Phyllis Hanson

Keauhou, Hawaii island

