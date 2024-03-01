comscore Editorial: Lahaina survivors need housing now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Lahaina survivors need housing now

Hawaii’s governor has certainly not gone looking for a fight with West Maui’s short-term rental (STR) owners over Maui fire survivors’ need to secure longterm housing — but an increasingly desperate search for housing near now-incinerated Lahaina homes has pushed the state and Maui County to a breaking point. Read more

