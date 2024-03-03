Las Vegas Advisor: First cannabis lounge opens in Las Vegas

Nearly three years after they were legalized in Nevada, the first cannabis consumption lounge has been licensed by the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board. The Smoke and Mirrors lounge, owned by Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, the largest independently owned cannabis business in Nevada, is now open. Thrive has four locations in Las Vegas; Smoke and Mirrors is at its Sammy Davis Jr. Drive venue near Resorts World. The lounge allows legal cannabis consumption, including cannabis-infused cocktails. It also serves as a “hub for artists and musicians to showcase their work.” It’s not really the first, though; the NuWu tribal-owned dispensary also has an operating lounge. Several others are awaiting permission to open.

Whataburger: The only Nevada location of the Texas-based Whataburger chain has opened in front of the Waldorf Astoria at City Center. While it’s the only, it’s not the first; several Whataburgers opened in Las Vegas in the 1970s, but slowly disappeared. The new Whataburger is open 24 hours.

Later Fator: After a three-year run at New York-New York, ventriloquist Terry Fator’s final show there will be March 26. Fator hasn’t announced where he’s moving to, but the rumor mill says The Strat. The move ends a 15-year relationship with MGM Resorts, including headlining for more than a decade at the Mirage.

Question: What happened with the labor strike?

Answer: After a lot of noise-making and hand-wringing, the Culinary and Bartenders unions came to agreements with all of the casinos, except one, to avert a strike prior to the Super Bowl. The lone holdout is Virgin Las Vegas, and the unions have agreed to allow more time before taking any action there. The agreements mean there’ll be five years of labor peace until it’s time to do it again.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.