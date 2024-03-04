Crisp, creamy gnocchi tastes like spring

This quick skillet dinner combines crisp gnocchi and brawny sausage with sweet pops of peas and herbs. It tastes like spring, but it can be prepared perennially — and without any chopping or waiting for water to boil. (That’s right; you don’t need to boil the gnocchi before searing.) Draped in a combination of mustard and melted Parmesan, the dish is creamy, with a salty bite like cacio e pepe. However, if plush Alfredo is what you’re craving, you could add a splash of heavy cream along with the browned gnocchi in Step 4.

Crisp Gnocchi With Sausage and Peas

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

• 1 (12- to 18-ounce) package shelf-stable potato gnocchi

• 1 pound hot or sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

• 2 cups/10 ounces frozen peas (no need to thaw)

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1/2 cup/1 ounce grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

• Salt and pepper

• 1/2 cup torn dill, mint or basil leaves, plus more for serving

Directions:

In a large (12-inch) nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high. Break up any stuck-together gnocchi and add to the skillet in an even layer. Cover and cook, undisturbed, until the gnocchi are golden brown underneath and unstuck from skillet, 2 to 4 minutes. Cook, stirring, until crisp on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes. If the gnocchi are burning instead of browning or the skillet looks dry, add more oil. Transfer to a bowl or plate.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the skillet, still over medium-high. Add the sausage and break into small pieces. Cook, undisturbed, until sausage is browned, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir and cook until the sausage is cooked through, another 2 to 4 minutes.

Stir in the peas, mustard and 1/2 cup water and scrape up the browned bits on the skillet. (It may not look like a lot of liquid, but the peas will release some as they cook.) Simmer until the peas are cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes.

Add the browned gnocchi and the Parmesan; stir until the cheese has melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then stir in the herbs. Serve topped with more herbs, Parmesan and black pepper as desired.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.