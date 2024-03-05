Liliha woman, 85, indicted for arson on her rented house

An Oahu grand jury indicted an 85-year-old Liliha woman this morning on a charge of first-degree arson for burning her rented house.

Beverly Shimabukuro allegedly started a fire Feb. 28 in her bedroom closet a day before she was supposed to vacate the single-story house at 1662 Olona Lane, according to details in a court document provided by police.

The indictment said she damaged property belonging to another person in an amount exceeding $20,000.

The Honolulu Fire Department estimated the damage to the property at $122,000 and $3,000 to ts contents.

The grand jury maintained her bail at $50,000.

Shimabukuro remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.