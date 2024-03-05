Maui County seeks owners of 21 vehicles from Lahaina burn zone

A silver jeep, yellow Nissan pickup truck and gray BMW are among 21 vehicles removed from the Lahaina fire disaster zone awaiting their owners.

Maui County officials are seeking the owners of these 21 vehicles, which are still visibly intact and are currently being held in a county storage yard. A list of the license plate and vehicle identification numbers is posted in a news release online.

“These 21 vehicles were removed from the disaster zone for debris cleanup progression, and were deemed salvageable based on their appearance of little to no visible outer damage to the vehicle,” said officials in the release. “The County makes no warranty regarding the condition of any of these vehicles.”

Unless claimed by owners, the vehicles will be disposed of on April 1, officials said.

Owners wishing to claim vehicles must call the abandoned vehicles office at 808-270-6102 before March 31.

Officials said owners may call the same number to discuss actions or ask questions.

They may see their vehicle before deciding whether they want to claim it or request that it be scrapped at no cost. They may also retrieve belongings from inside the vehicle.

Owners must be able to provide their identity to ensure it matches the name on the title based on the county division of motor vehicles and licensing records. A vehicle title will not be necessary.

Unclaimed vehicles will be towed to Hammerhead Metals on April 1 to be scrapped, officials said.