Letter: Hawaiian culture must be protected, embraced

How can we prevent Hawaiian culture from being forgotten? Well, according to a recent letter, everyone can celebrate Hawaiian culture and share it (“National resolution celebrates Hawaiian language,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 27).

Hawaiian language and chants share life lessons that are the foundation for Native Hawaiian beliefs and values. They have helped shape our island culture but in recent times, their traditional uses have diminished. However, as a non-Hawaiian resident of Oahu who is learning about Hawaiian cultural practices and the Hawaiian past, I believe that Native Hawaiians can teach us about their history, if we are willing to listen.

Places like the Ka Papa Loi O Kanewai, which is run by the University of Hawaii, and ‘Iolani Palace give Native Hawaiians opportunities to connect with their spirits.

It is time that everyone joins together to embrace Hawaiian culture and the aloha spirit of peace, kindness and compassion.

Mia Doma

Kahala

