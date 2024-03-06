Warnings posted at Kaimana Beach after ‘aggressive’ shark spotted

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to a shark sighting off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki Monday afternoon .

Lifeguards responded to the incident at around 5:30 p.m. Monday at Old Mans Surf Beach and warned surfers in the water. A surfer’s board was reportedly bitten, but no injuries were reported. Ocean Safety also posted warning signs along Kaimana Beach.

A City and County alert was issued after the sighting at 5:40 p.m., describing an “aggressive tiger shark over 8 feet” sighting.

Ocean Safety said that the warning signs will remain up through the end of today.