Woman, 28, in critical after moped crash in Aina Haina

A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing on her moped on Kalanianaole Highway this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at the highway near Paiko Drive at about 1:22 p.m. today.

The woman apparently lost control of her moped and crashed before becoming unresponsive at the scene.

Paramedics administered advanced life support, EMS said, and took the woman to a hospital emergency room in critical condition.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash. No further information was provided.