No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Lewis

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 pm
    Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway hits against Lewis’ John Davis, Piotr Wymoczyl and Syver Drolsum.

    Hawaii’s Kurt Nusterer was on the hunt for a kill against Lewis’ Piotr Wymoczyl and Syver Drolsum.

Spyros Chakas hit a career-high .737 with a match-high 15 kills and the No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball team passed its first test in the Outrigger Invitational in impressive fashion with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of Lewis tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,516 saw the Rainbow Warriors (15-1) jump out to flawless start in a one-sided first set before finishing off their sixth sweep in a row and 14th consecutive win.

Tread Rosenthal had three aces and Chakas, Alaka’i Todd and Guilherme Voss had two each as Hawaii enjoyed a 10-1 advantage in aces.

Hawaii hit .765 in the first set with 13 kills in 17 swings. Chakas and Voss both were a perfect 4-for-4 in attacks and Kurt Nusterer put down his only kill attempt, making the two middles 5-for-5 with Rosenthal finishing with 13 assists.

Todd ended the match with his eighth kill at hit .583. Voss finished with seven kills in nine swings with two errors to hit .556.

Hawaii will continue the tournament on Friday night against No. 1 Grand Canyon, which ended 15-match winning streak with a five-set loss to No. 5 UC Irvine in the first match today.

