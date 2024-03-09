Hit-and-run crash critically injures man, 27, in Mokuleia

Two men were struck in a hit-and-run collision on Farrington Highway in Mokuleia early this morning, leaving one of the victims in critical condition.

Police said officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. after receiving a report that two pedestrians were hit in the area.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, the unidentified motorist was traveling west on Farrington when the vehicle traveled to the right of the road and collided head-on with an unoccupied vehicle parked on the shoulder. The force of the collision pushed the unoccupied vehicle into two 27-year-old men who were loading equipment into the rear of the vehicle.

The motorist fled on foot without rendering aid or providing information, police said.

One of the victims was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The other man refused treatment at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision.

Anyone with information of the incident should contact HPD’s Traffic Division, at (808) 723-3413.