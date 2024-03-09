Vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of H-3, police say

A vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes on H-3, police said this morning.
Police said the lanes were closed by the lookout and advise motorists to find other routes.
“Expect delays. Drive with caution. Use alternate route,” said a police alert issued at about 10:35 a.m.
