comscore Vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of H-3, police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of H-3, police say

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes on H-3, police said this morning.

Police said the lanes were closed by the lookout and advise motorists to find other routes.

“Expect delays. Drive with caution. Use alternate route,” said a police alert issued at about 10:35 a.m.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
The Oscars are almost here. What to know and how to watch

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up