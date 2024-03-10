3 injured in shooting on North School Street

Three men were injured early this morning in a shooting at 378 N. School St., according to an Emergency Medical Services report.
Multiple EMS units and paramedics administered life-saving treatment to a man, 50, who is in critical condition, and two other men — 45 and another in his 20s — in serious condition.
The 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and the 45-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm.
No other details were immediately available. Police did not reveal any details.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.