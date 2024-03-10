3 injured in shooting on North School Street

Three men were injured early this morning in a shooting at 378 N. School St., according to an Emergency Medical Services report.

Multiple EMS units and paramedics administered life-saving treatment to a man, 50, who is in critical condition, and two other men — 45 and another in his 20s — in serious condition.

The 50-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and the 45-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm.

No other details were immediately available. Police did not reveal any details.