Rainbows use 7-run first inning to pound Rice

Boosted by a seven-run first inning and effective pitching, the Hawaii baseball team coasted to a 12-1 victory over Rice at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,689 saw the Rainbow Warriors win two of the first three in this four-game series between former Western Athletic Conference members.

The ’Bows parlayed four hits and two Rice errors into a 7-0 lead. For the game, the ’Bows amassed seven hits, drew 11 hits and were hit by three pitches.

“Bottom line is scoring runs,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “The base on balls is a huge part of our offense, so is the hit by pitch. Putting pressure on the defense we were able to force them into three errors. It was a great day by the offense.”

Designated as a “staff” game in which multiple pitchers were scheduled to be used, former catcher Nainoa Cardinez started, allowing two hits and Trey Duffield’s homer, in two innings to earn the victory. Isaiah Magdaleno, the fourth UH pitcher, did not allow a run in four innings to earn the save.

“I think the story of the pitching staff, other than Isaiah really being lights out, was the fact Cardinez got out of a jam, (Connor) Harrison got out of a jam, (Zacary) Tenn got out of a jam, and Magdaleno got out of a jam. That means they’re pitching in the stretch, with pitches of consequence, making big pitches. And that’s not always the case. That was a great job by those guys.”

The series concludes on Monday, with the first pitch at 2 p.m. Because of Rice’s travel plans, no inning can start after 6:15 p.m.