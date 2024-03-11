Vital Statistics: March 1-7, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 1-7
>> Gloria Annette Aguirre and Stefanie Danielle Pina Escudero
>> Dominic Kamealoha Ahnee and Kadia Pauline Halstead
>> Alina Justeen Allen and Gabriel Jirapoomdaje Santeco
>> Juliana Almendros Garcia and Leia Theresa Puco
>> George Ira Bady III and Madison Leigh White
>> Riley Steven Bauer and Kirbi Payton Anderson
>> Rebecca Erzulie Chancy and Deon Emanuel Tynes
>> James Gene Clabaugh and Hollie Ann Treese
>> Richard Gregory Cross and Inola Setima Uila
>> Abdallah Hisham Elghayati and Azel Baron Gonzales
>> Ammon Mckenzie Kahakupomaikaipoinaoleia Eskaran and Odessa Mae Bautista Gancinia
>> Raymond Eiichi Kamikawa Feliciano and Ashni Ashmeeta Pal
>> Amber Nicole Ferido and Anton Keoni Guess Kaleo
>> Kristen Ann Noelani Fujinaga and Alika Seisaburo Kealoha Davis
>> Madeleine Rose Garza and Kevin Jaylin Anthony Williams
>> Kyle Akira Giacona and Jennifer Puanani Kua
>> Romain Sylvain Valery Giraud- Carrier and Alexandra Cecile Agnes Barbara Ambrogiani
>> Douglas Phuong Greene and Elizabeth Ann Thomas
>> Tylor DeOndre Harris and Virginia Kalaiokeaumoe Lopez
>> Rockne Kaipo Henriques and Christopher Jon Minott
>> Daniel Cash Hilliard III and Janice Ashley Tabangcura
>> Leopoldo Noe Jasso Villanueva and Jose Carlos Ledezma Olivas
>> Jason Patrick Keone Kaneao and Sarah Kuhiemoana Kalai Kane Kawailima
>> Meagan Kahealani Kini and Edmund Hauoliokalani Kim Leong Ho
>> Ronald Fred Kwasnik and Patricia Lee Reeb
>> Cindy S. Lee and Daniel Broderick Macdonnell
>> Henry Stephen Manurung and Krystal Maureen Protz
>> Shayna Mari McCarthy and Cal Dunham Buelo
>> Adriana Janel Medina and Andrés Ray Suero
>> Elicia Margarita Mendoza and Jessica Marie Jimenez
>> Lindsay Kristin Millspaugh and Christopher Joseph Bishop
>> Jessica Elizabeth Minty and Timothy Andrew Carrier
>> Kristin Corie Kahealani Morante and Austin Alakai Silva
>> Ivan Nava and Nova Edison
>> Christopher Jordan Nicolas and Maria Christina Chiara Sales Echiverri
>> Nicholle Puanani Omayas and Kevin Bernard Meno
>> George Hauoli Kaihikapu Pakele Jr. and Malia Kekaiwahine E Ho‘omaluhia Luis-Mateo
>> Avangalein Mokulehua Victoria Replogle and Anthony Kalakaua Kala
>> Allyson Kimberly Roberts and Matthew Allen Horne
>> Jacqueline Elizabeth Smith and Nicholas Shao En Wong
>> Andrew James Kaleipaihala Spitzer and Brooke Heide Lively
>> Rebecca Joy Stanizzi and Alexander Kahalelauniu Lopes III
>> Faitele Ta’aga and Marina Lambayan
>> Michael J’vonne Taylor and Chelsea Nicole Rodriguez
>> Blaise Makanamailani Tin Chee Tolentino and Duyen My Ky Nguyen
>> Andrea Marie Truscelli and Houston Kyle Roose
>> Christopher Bernard Washington and Carrie Howell Barnette
>> Lester Yee and Alisa Lijun Zhang
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 1-7
>> Kaufana Valita Vea ‘Ulu‘ave
>> Shafiq Kuntulo Zuweena Abdullah
>> Estella Elizabeth Ann Bucholz
>> Kanelo-Bryan Kahiauikeola Cafa
>> Julia Ana Coronado
>> Maleiah Rose Curran
>> Freya Ann Jorgensen
>> Calvin Andrew Lehardy
>> Sage Makoto Keaoika‘ohu Mariani
>> Kinley Waianuheakealaokamaile Panui
>> Kawela Ho‘olae Paoa
>> Kaylee-Mae Florencia Velasco
>> Elea Hinano Ogawa Yoshinaka
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.