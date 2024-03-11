Tsukada’s homer delivers Hawaii a series win over Rice

Jake Tsukada hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Hawaii baseball team defeated Rice 7-5 to win the series today at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 722 watched Tsukada hammer the first offering he saw from Owls reliever Davion Hickson over the fence in right for his first home run in a UH uniform.

Ben Zeigler-Namoa added two doubles, including a bases-clearing hit in the bottom of the first inning that put UH ahead 3-0.

Danny Veloz allowed a solo homer in two innings of relief after UH took the lead and Zacary Tenn pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save for Hawaii (10-6), which has won seven of its last nine.

Hickson (1-1), who had allowed one run in 12 2/3 innings coming into the game, took the loss for the Owls (5-11).

Itsuki Takemoto, who started the game for Hawaii, retired all six batters he faced with one strikeout.

Jordan Donahue, who hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, went 3-for-4 to raise his average to .426.

Center fielder Matthew Miura drew three walks but finished 0-for-2 to snap a nine-game hitting streak.

Up next for the ‘Bows is the start of Big West Conference play with a three-game series at Cal State Bakersfield beginning Friday.