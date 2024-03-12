Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for portions of Oahu, effective until 5:30 p.m. today.

At 2:30 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the north side and interior area of Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Laie, Waialua, Hauula, Schofield Barracks, Kahuku, Wheeler Field, Punaluu, Waimea Valley, Helemano Housing, Waimea Bay, Pupukea, Whitmore Village, Sunset Beach, Turtle Bay, Malaekahana State Park and Mokuleia.

The public in affected areas should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding, officials said.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 5:30 p.m. if flooding persists.