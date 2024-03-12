comscore Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for portions of Oahu, effective until 5:30 p.m. today.

At 2:30 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the north side and interior area of Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Laie, Waialua, Hauula, Schofield Barracks, Kahuku, Wheeler Field, Punaluu, Waimea Valley, Helemano Housing, Waimea Bay, Pupukea, Whitmore Village, Sunset Beach, Turtle Bay, Malaekahana State Park and Mokuleia.

The public in affected areas should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding, officials said.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 5:30 p.m. if flooding persists.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up