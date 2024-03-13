Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu, effective until 1 p.m. today.

As of 9:57 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over West Oahu falling at a rate of about 1 inch per hour from Nanakuli to Makaha.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Waipio, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Mililani, Schofield Barracks, Kunia, Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Waialua, Haleiwa, Aiea, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Waianae, Waikane, Halawa, Waiahole, Kapolei and Ewa Beach.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.