Flood advisory in effect for Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu, effective until 1 p.m. today.
As of 9:57 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over West Oahu falling at a rate of about 1 inch per hour from Nanakuli to Makaha.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Waipio, Wahiawa, Wheeler Field, Mililani, Schofield Barracks, Kunia, Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Waialua, Haleiwa, Aiea, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Waianae, Waikane, Halawa, Waiahole, Kapolei and Ewa Beach.
The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.