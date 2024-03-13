Man, 36, critical after solo crash in Pearl City

Honolulu police say a driver is in critical condition after weaving back and forth on Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City and colliding into a concrete pillar.

The solo crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on Kamehameha Highway near Acacia Road. The driver, a 36-year-old man, was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway before getting back into the westbound lane.

He then crossed over again and collided with a concrete pillar in the center median.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said it is unknown at this time if speed, drugs or alcohol are contributing factors to this collision. An investigation is ongoing.