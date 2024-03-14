WATCH LIVE: Blangiardi delivers his State of the City address

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.
——
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will deliver his fourth State of the City address today at the Mission Memorial Auditorium in downtown Honolulu. It marks Blangiardi’s fourth address as he nears the end of his four-year mayoral term.
During his scheduled 50-minute speech, Blangiardi might single out achievements of his administration and discuss problems of homelessness, lack of affordable housing and more.
RELATED: Mayor to deliver State of City address today
The livestream is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.