WATCH LIVE: Blangiardi delivers his State of the City address

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will deliver his fourth State of the City address today at the Mission Memorial Auditorium in downtown Honolulu. It marks Blangiardi’s fourth address as he nears the end of his four-year mayoral term.

During his scheduled 50-minute speech, Blangiardi might single out achievements of his administration and discuss problems of homelessness, lack of affordable housing and more.

The livestream is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.