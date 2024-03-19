A bright, classic aperitivo

The popular lore goes that the Bicicletta, a classic Italian aperitivo, was named after the wobbling mode of transportation used by elderly men after a spirited afternoon or evening. However the drink came to be named, the three-part combination of red bitter liqueur, dry white wine and soda water is bright, refreshing and as easy to make as riding a bike.
Bicicletta
Ingredients:
• Ice
• 2 ounces red bitter liqueur, such as Campari, Cappelletti or Contratto Bitter
• 2 ounces dry white wine
• Chilled soda water, to top
• 1 to 2 orange or lemon wheels
Directions:
Fill a Collins or highball glass with ice. Add the Campari and wine. Top with soda water. Stir gently to combine, then garnish with the citrus wheel.
Makes 1 drink.
